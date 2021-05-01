Special Weather Statement until SAT 6:45 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI

Marathon County

…NEAR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON AND EARLY

EVENING…

The combination of dry conditions, low relative humidity, and

southwest to west winds from 20 to 25 mph with gust to 35 mph will

promote the spread of fires this afternoon into the early evening.

Avoid outdoor burning and report any wildfires to local

authorities. Outdoor enthusiasts should use extreme caution with

off-road vehicles or equipment that can create a spark and start

a fire. Extinguish and dispose of cigarettes properly. Be sure to

check with local officials about any burning restrictions that may

be in place.

If conditions deteriorate further than currently anticipated, a

Red Flag Warning may still be issued later today. Stay tuned to

later forecast updates.