Special Weather Statement issued May 1 at 4:14PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

Special Weather Statement issued May 1 at 4:14PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WINew
Near critical fire weather conditions continue this afternoon due
to unseasonably warm temperatures in the lower to middle 80s,
relative humidity readings down to 20 to 25 percent, and winds
gusting to around 30 mph.
Fire weather conditions should slowly improve this evening as
temperatures fall back into the 60s and 70s, winds subside to
less than 10 mph around sunset, and humidity values rise above
50 percent.
Avoid outdoor burning and report any wildfires to local
authorities. Outdoor enthusiasts should use extreme caution with
off-road vehicles or equipment that can create a spark and start a
fire. Extinguish and dispose of cigarettes properly. Be sure to
check with local officials about any burning restrictions that may
be in place.