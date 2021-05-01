Special Weather Statement issued May 1 at 4:14PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

Elevated fire weather conditions continue this afternoon due to

unseasonably warm temperatures in the upper 70s to middle 80s,

relative humidity readings down to 20 to 30 percent, and winds

gusting to around 35 mph.

Fire weather conditions should slowly improve this evening as

temperatures fall back into the 60s and 70s, winds subside to

less than 10 mph around sunset, and humidity values rise above

50 percent.

Avoid outdoor burning and report any wildfires to local

authorities. Outdoor enthusiasts should use extreme caution with

off-road vehicles or equipment that can create a spark and start a

fire. Extinguish and dispose of cigarettes properly. Be sure to

check with local officials about any burning restrictions that may

be in place.