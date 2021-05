AAB

Warm temperatures in the upper 70s to middle 80s, west and

northwest winds of 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 20 mph, and low

relative humidity values of 15 to 30 percent will create critical

fire weather conditions through early this evening. Any fires may

spread quickly in these conditions.

For more information on burning restrictions for Wisconsin, see

www.dnr.wi.gov/topic/ForestFire/restrictions.asp.