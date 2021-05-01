Special Weather Statement issued May 1 at 3:47AM CDT by NWS Duluth MN
A warm and dry day is forecast today across northeast Minnesota
and northwest Wisconsin with near critical fire weather
conditions. High temperatures will be in the 70s, with possibly a
few lower 80s from the Brainerd Lakes through the Hayward and
Philips areas. Afternoon relative humidity is expected to dip to
25 to 35 percent in northeast Minnesota, and 28 to 38 percent in
northwest Wisconsin, with higher values near Lake Superior and
other inland lakes. Afternoon winds will be strongest for the
Arrowhead and Iron Range with northwest winds of 10-15 mph with
gusts to near 20 mph. Elsewhere across northeast Minnesota and
northwest Wisconsin, northwest winds will be slightly weaker
at around 10 mph with gusts of 15-20 mph. Check restrictions and
the fire danger before burning.