Special Weather Statement issued May 1 at 3:47AM CDT by NWS Duluth MN

A warm and dry day is forecast today across northeast Minnesota

and northwest Wisconsin with near critical fire weather

conditions. High temperatures will be in the 70s, with possibly a

few lower 80s from the Brainerd Lakes through the Hayward and

Philips areas. Afternoon relative humidity is expected to dip to

25 to 35 percent in northeast Minnesota, and 28 to 38 percent in

northwest Wisconsin, with higher values near Lake Superior and

other inland lakes. Afternoon winds will be strongest for the

Arrowhead and Iron Range with northwest winds of 10-15 mph with

gusts to near 20 mph. Elsewhere across northeast Minnesota and

northwest Wisconsin, northwest winds will be slightly weaker

at around 10 mph with gusts of 15-20 mph. Check restrictions and

the fire danger before burning.