Special Weather Statement issued May 1 at 3:39AM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI
The combination of dry conditions, low relative humidity, and
southwest to west winds from 15 to 25 mph with gust of 25 to 35
mph will promote the spread of fires Saturday afternoon and early
evening.
Try to avoid outdoor burning and report any wildfires to local
authorities. Outdoor enthusiasts should use caution with off-road
vehicles or equipment that can create a spark and start a fire.
Extinguish and dispose of cigarettes properly. Be sure to check
with local officials about any burning restrictions that may be in
place.