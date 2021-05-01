Red Flag Warning from SAT 12:00 PM CDT until SAT 9:00 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Adams County

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR

GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR NORTHEAST IOWA INTO WESTERN

WESTERN WISCONSIN…

The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a Red Flag

Warning, which is in effect until 9 PM CDT this evening.

* AFFECTED AREA…IN Iowa…Mitchell…Howard…Winneshiek…

Allamakee…Floyd…Chickasaw…Fayette…Clayton. IN

Wisconsin…Jackson…La Crosse…Monroe…Juneau…Adams…

Vernon…Crawford…Richland…Grant.

* TIMING…This afternoon and early evening from Noon to 8 pm.

* WIND…Southwest 15 to 25 mph gusting 30 to 40 mph.

* HUMIDITY…Minimum values of 20 to 25 percent.

* TEMPERATURES…Highs in the middle 80s.

* IMPACTS…any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&