RECAP: Packers Saturday draft moves

(WAOW) -- Needing a depth charge on their offensive line, the Green Bay Packers started Day 3 of the NFL Draft on Saturday the way they’d started Day 2 — by taking a big offensive lineman who they can only hope will turn out to be as good of a player as some other Day 3 linemen the team has unearthed in recent years. Ole Miss offensive lineman Royce Newman.

In the 6-foot-5, 310-pound Newman, the Packers would be thrilled to have another top-flight blocker in the tradition of T.J. Lang, Josh Sitton and franchise left tackle David Bakhtiari — all of whom made multiple Pro Bowls after being picked in the fourth round.

With their fifth round pick, the Packers selected defensive tackle TJ Slaton out of Florida with the No. 173 overall pick. The defensive tackle played a huge role for the Florida defense in 2020, starting all 12 games in the middle while collecting 37 tackles and 1.5 sacks. As well as Shemar Jean-Charles from Appalachian State. A starter over the past two seasons, Jean-Charles played in 50 career collegiate games with 25 starts. In 2019, he broke up 10 passes and intercepted one as well.

In the sixth, the Packers took Isaiah McDuffie out of Boston College with the (compensatory) No. 220 pick. McDuffie earned second team All-ACC honors in 2020 after collecting 107 tackles, fifth-best in the FBS, and three sacks in 11 starts.

Their earned pick in the 6th went to Cole Van Lanen which you can read more about here.

Lastly in the 7th; the Green Bay Packers selected running back Kylin Hill out of Mississippi State with their final pick at No. 256. In 2019, Hill broke out finishing his junior year with 1,350 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns. He also caught 18 passed and caught a touchdown.

General manager Bria Gutekunst said in a post draft press conference that the organization is actively signing free agents through the night to add to depth at many positions.