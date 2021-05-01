Packers draft Wisconsin Badger Cole Van Lanen

(WAOW) -- With the 214th pick in the 2021 NFL draft, the Green Bay Packers select former Wisconsin badger Cole Van Lanen.

The offensive lineman is a Badger tried and true, a native of Bay Port WI he prided himself on playing for the Badger, and now the Packers.

In Madison, he was a first-team All-Big Ten (coaches), second-team All-Big Ten (media), Academic All-Big Ten. In the 2020 season, Van Lanen earned fourth letter, playing in 5 games with 5 starts at left tackle ... missed final 2 games of season due to injury ... helped Badgers rank third nationally, and first among Power Five teams, in PFF Pass Blocking Efficiency rating.