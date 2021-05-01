Kenya eases curfew, other virus measures after cases decline

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta has loosened infection-control measures after the number of new COVID-19 cases confirmed in the country dropped from an early spring surge. Kenyatta announced in his May Day speech that a nightly curfew was being moved to 10 p.m. following a 72% reduction in new cases. On March 26, the president ordered the year-long curfew to start at 8 p.m., due to a spike in COVID-19 deaths in Kenya’s capital, Nairobi, three urban counties surrounding it and Nakuru, a major transit city. Kenyatta said the government also is allowing church services to resume at one-third capacity and restaurants to serve food on their premises instead of only preparing takeout orders.