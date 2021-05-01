Food Truck Rally brings back sense of normalcy

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW)-- A Food Truck Rally hosted by District One Brewing Company brought people from all over Central Wisconsin to taste some delicious food on Saturday.

The rally was one of the first large events in the area since the pandemic put a pause on events and gatherings last year.

"I think people are starting to get out, they want to start doing things so this is kind of a kick off to the summer," District One Social Media and Event Coordinator Sarah Agena said.

The rally brought food vendors from all over the area.

"We've got food trucks that have come from three hours away in Philips, we've got some food trucks from Greenbay over there, the 'Dog House,' and we've got some from Oshkosh in Appleton," Agena said.

The participants came for more than just the tasty food.

"It's just a beautiful day, everyone's out, we can finally see people's faces. I'm out with my friends, we're having a good time eating good food, nothing better than that honestly," Attendee Veronica Calderon said.

The warm weather provided the perfect atmosphere for the rally.

"It's a beautiful day, kind of a kick off to summer really, so I thought I'd come out, get some food, and check out District One, I've never been there before," Attendee Monica Trzebiatowski said.

Many said what they enjoyed most was being able to gather with others after so long apart.

"I just feel really connected to the community, everyone's finally together, and we can finally get out and enjoy everyone's company and it's just really nice," Calderon said.

Another attendee echoed her thoughts.

"It's been a long year, especially last summer not being able to get out. Really Stevens Point as a whole has been kind of closed down so happy to get out and meet new people, meet old friends again, be outside and experience what Downtown Point has to offer," Trzebiatowski said.