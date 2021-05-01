‘First Student’ collects donations for Humane Society

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- First Student was outside of Fleet Farm Saturday asking for donations for the Humane Society with their "Stuff the Bus" fundraiser.

Members of First Student passed out lists of needed items to customers as they entered the store. Purchased items were placed inside the bus and later taken to the Humane Society.

"It's important to be able to give from what we have, our surplus of whatever and share that with the community," First Student Recruitment Coordinator Ann Kleppe said.

In addition to collecting donations, the goal was also to raise awareness for the Humane Society as they struggled over the past year due to COVID-19. Needed items are cleaning and office supplies and food for the animals.