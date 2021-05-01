Fire Departments battle large blaze

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- Firefighters from multiple companies fought a large fire on Saturday near Highway 29 and 72 Avenue Northwest of Wausau.

A firefighter told News Nine that there were upwards of eight companies battling the blaze. The DNR was also called into help deal with the fire.

Roads leading to the fire were blocked off for safety as the National Weather Service and DNR both reported an extreme fire risk for Saturday because of dry and windy conditions.

News Nine is still working to find out what started the fire and currently does not know if anyone was injured. We will update this story with more information as it is obtained.