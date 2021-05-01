Draft over, Bills face decision on Allen, Edmunds’ contracts

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The NFL draft might be over, but Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane is facing two big decisions. He has until Monday to determine whether to commit some $35 million in combined salary to pick up the fifth-year options for quarterback Josh Allen and middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds. Beane says the challenge is being able to fit that much money under the team’s salary cap. Buffalo completed the draft by selecting five players over the final four rounds. They included Miami, Ohio, offensive tackle Tommy Doyle and Houston receiver Marquez Stevenson.