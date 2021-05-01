Bid to censure Romney for Trump impeachment votes fails

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah Republicans booed Sen. Mitt Romney but ultimately rejected a motion to censure him for his votes at President Donald Trump’s impeachment trials. The Salt Lake Tribune reports that the measure narrowly failed, 798 to 711, in a vote by delegates to the state GOP convention Saturday. Romney drew heavy boos when he came to the podium earlier in the day. Davis County delegate Don Guymon, who authored the resolution, said Romney’s votes to remove Trump from office “hurt the Constitution and hurt the party.” Others warned supporting the censure risked defining the party around Trump instead of the conservative principles most delegates treasure.