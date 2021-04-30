White House not aiming for ‘grand bargain’ with North Korea

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Biden administration says it has completed a review of U.S. policy toward North Korea and suggests it has limited hopes of brokering a “grand bargain” to persuade the North to give up its nuclear weapons program.

The administration said it would conduct the review soon after Biden took office in January as it sought to gauge the path forward following former President Donald Trump’s engagement efforts with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, which failed to persuade Pyongyang to de-nuclearize.

Biden administration efforts to re-engage the North have been rebuffed.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki announced the completion of the review on Friday but did not offer details on the findings.

By AAMER MADHANI

Associated Press