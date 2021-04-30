Week one of baseball and softball comes to a close

Week one of baseball and softball comes to a closeNew
Here are the local prep scores from across our area for Thursday, April 29.
BASEBALL
- D.C. Everest 8 Wausau West 3
- SPASH 7 Merril 0
- Wausau East 14 Wisconsin Rapids 13
- Port Edwards 0 Pacelli 10
- Wild Rose 0 Almond-Bancroft 16
- Rhinelander 7 Lakeland 0
- Auburndale 0 Abbotsford/Colby 3
- Newman 3 Athens 5
- Stratford 29 Prentice 0
- Tomahawk 5 Antigo 12
- D.C. Everest 5 Wausau West 8 (Doubleheader)
- SPASH 7 Merrill 4 (Doubleheader)
SOFTBALL
- Port Edwards 3 Pacelli 24
- Wild Rose 1 Almond-Bancroft 14
- Assumption 6 Phillips 0
- Newman 13 Athens 14
- Gilman 3 Stanley-Boyd 4
- Wausau East 3 Mosinee 2