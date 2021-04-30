Skip to Content

Week one of baseball and softball comes to a close

Here are the local prep scores from across our area for Thursday, April 29.

BASEBALL

  • D.C. Everest 8 Wausau West 3
  • SPASH 7 Merril 0
  • Wausau East 14 Wisconsin Rapids 13
  • Port Edwards 0 Pacelli 10
  • Wild Rose 0 Almond-Bancroft 16
  • Rhinelander 7 Lakeland 0
  • Auburndale 0 Abbotsford/Colby 3
  • Newman 3 Athens 5
  • Stratford 29 Prentice 0
  • Tomahawk 5 Antigo 12
  • D.C. Everest 5 Wausau West 8 (Doubleheader)
  • SPASH 7 Merrill 4 (Doubleheader)

SOFTBALL

  • Port Edwards 3 Pacelli 24
  • Wild Rose 1 Almond-Bancroft 14
  • Assumption 6 Phillips 0
  • Newman 13 Athens 14
  • Gilman 3 Stanley-Boyd 4
  • Wausau East 3 Mosinee 2

Alex Stewart

