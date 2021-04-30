Wausau Schools Allowing More Kids In Class for End of Year

Wausau, Wis. (WAOW) -- Wausau Schools are prepping for an end of the year surprise for some students, trying to get more of them back in the classroom.

In an email to parents, superintendent Keith Hilts says elementary school parents have until 5 p.m. Thursday, May 6th to reach out to their school's principal if they want their students to come back for the last few weeks.

This after the board voted to reduce social distancing requirements.

The principals will have the final say on how many students can safely return on May 12th.