UW-Whitewater’s Quinn Meinerz drafted 98th overall by the Denver Broncos

The former University of Wisconsin Whitewater Warhawk has a new home, Denver, Colorado.

Meinerz gained national attention due to his unconventional workouts in the offseason, however once people watched the film, they knew he was no gimmick.

Meinerz was ranked by ESPN as the third best offensive guard in the draft. His pre-draft profile heralded him as an outstanding run-blocker with quick feet and lower body strength that can move defenders.

He also has the flexibility of being able to play both guard and center.

He will join the line in the mile high city protecting quarterback Drew Lock and blocking for former Wisconsin Badger Melvin Gordon.