Texas voters head back to polls after congressman’s death

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The widow of a Texas congressman who died after contracting the coronavirus is carrying Donald Trump’s endorsement into a special election. Nearly two dozen candidates are on Saturday’s ballot in Texas’ 6th Congressional District, which includes the booming corridor between Dallas and Fort Worth. The winner will fill the seat of Republican Ron Wright. He died in February. His widow, GOP activist Susan Wright, was already seen as a favorite before Trump endorsed her this week. The crowded field is likely to force a runoff later this spring between the top two finishers.