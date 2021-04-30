Precipitation tally so far this year

Most of you probably realize that 2021 so far has not been as wet as some recent years. I can tell by the number of tractors working hard out in the fields the last few weeks that we have not had a wet spring. It is definitely has its advantages. On the other hand, we had some pretty busy fire days in the Badger State this spring. I suppose folks living on sandy soils or high hills are little nervous that maybe it will be a drought for them. Maybe people living on the lakes in the region are nervous that the water levels could drop far enough to hurt their recreation?

In any case, the Wausau Downtown Airport received 2.68" of moisture in April 2021. That is about 0.05" less than normal. Since January 1st, Wausau has received 6.24" of precipitation. Believe it or not, that is actually very close to normal. It is just about 0.10" less than usual. However, keep in mind that in 2020 up to the end of April, we had already received 8.18".

In addition, because the snow melted so early this spring (back in early March), the ground has had a lot of time to dry out already. Now we do have a high chance of some soaking rain Sunday into Monday, May 2nd-3rd over the region. Hopefully that will keep things in balance for the next week or two. Otherwise, we'll just have to wait and see how the summer season unfolds in the rainfall department. Stay tuned!