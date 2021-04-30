One warm day in the forecast

Skies will be bright for today but it will not be too warm. A cooler trend will be with us into next week as well but there will be at least one day where we can enjoy some warmer weather.

Today: Mostly sunny and a bit cool.

High: 58 Wind: North to NW 10-18

Tonight: Increasing clouds with a slight chance of showers late.

Low: 44 Wind: South 5-15

Saturday: A slight chance of a brief shower through mid-morning, then hazy sun, blustery, and much warmer.

High: 78 Wind: SW 15-25

Today will look quite nice with plenty of blue skies, but it will feel a little on the cool side with highs only in the 50s and a breeze out of the north to northwest at 10-18 mph. The clouds will increase tonight into Saturday morning as a warm front moves through our area. This front will produce a slight chance of a shower through mid-morning on Saturday and it will also warm things up quite a bit. The wind will shift to the southwest and we will experience high temps in the 75 to 80 range Saturday afternoon. It will feel more like Summer with hazy sun. The only drawback to the weather on Saturday afternoon is that the wind will be gusty, about 15 to 25 mph.

There is a slight chance of a shower or storm Saturday night and then rain could become more widespread by midday Sunday and into the afternoon. If you want to be outside on Sunday, earlier in the day is better. With more clouds and rain on Sunday, high temps will only reach the low to mid 60s.

A cool upper-level trough of low pressure will develop over the northern part of the country next week and this means cooler-than-normal temps. High temps all week will be in the upper 50s to around 60. These readings are not too far below normal, so it won't be all that bad. There will be a chance of rain in the southern half of the area Monday morning, then from Monday afternoon through Wednesday conditions are looking dry. A small chance of showers will develop by Thursday and Friday.

Pollen Count: Yesterday April 29th, 243, Tree Pollen (high)

Have an fine Friday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 30-April-2021

On this date in weather history: 1990 - Late afternoon and evening thunderstorms produced severe weather in southern Virginia and the Carolinas, with tennis ball size hail reported southeast of Chesnee SC. Thunderstorms moving over the Chesapeake Bay flooded U.S. Highway 50 on Kent Island MD with several inches of water resulting in a seventeen-mile long traffic jam. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)