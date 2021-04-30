Kansas hires Buffalo’s Lance Leipold as football coach

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas has hired Buffalo’s Lance Leipold as its next football coach. The Jayhawks are turning over one of college football’s worst programs to a longtime Division III coach with Midwestern roots. Leipold signed a six-year contract and takes over for Les Miles. Miles, who won a title at LSU, parted with the Jayhawks after two losing seasons amid allegations of sexual harassment dating to his time with the Tigers. Leipold won six Division III national titles in eight seasons before going to the Bulls, where he was 37-33 the past six years.