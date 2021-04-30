Friday’s Scores

Friday’s ScoresNew
PREP FOOTBALL=
Appleton East 14, Stevens Point 6
Appleton West 56, Green Bay East 14
Ashwaubenon 23, Green Bay Southwest 17
Bangor 34, Cashton 28
Belleville 35, Fennimore 7
Black Hawk 30, Cuba City 20
Columbus 42, New Glarus/Monticello 6
De Pere 42, Sheboygan North 7
Fond du Lac 42, Appleton North 7
Greendale 37, Racine Park 0
Greenfield 41, Big Foot 6
Kimberly 35, Neenah 14
Lomira 46, North Fond du Lac 6
Milton 21, Beaver Dam 12
Monona Grove 39, Mount Horeb/Barneveld 8
Necedah 38, New Lisbon 0
North Crawford 44, Kickapoo/LaFarge 26
Oshkosh West 49, Oshkosh North 22
Pulaski 42, Bay Port 20
Racine Case 39, Pius XI Catholic 0
Racine Horlick 41, Whitnall 7
South Milwaukee 41, Cudahy 14
Sparta 52, Eau Claire North 28
Stoughton 12, Oregon 7
Sun Prairie 38, Middleton 14
Waunakee 48, DeForest 30
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/