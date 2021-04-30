Arizona: 1 officer killed, 1 hurt by suspect in stolen car

GILBERT, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities in Arizona say a suspect in a stolen car struck and killed one police officer and critically injured another during a wild chase and shooting that ended in a Phoenix suburb. Chandler Police Officer Christopher Farrar was killed and a Gilbert Police officer was in critical condition. Police say it began with a pursuit in nearby Pinal County, where the suspect fired at a deputy. The suspect later broke through the gates at the Chandler airport before driving to an auto dealership in Gilbert and trying to escape in a stolen vehicle. A Gilbert Police spokesman said Friday that several officers engaged in gunfire before the injured suspect was taken into custody.