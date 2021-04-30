A variety of weather for the weekend and beyond

After enjoying the nice sunshine Friday and highs in the upper 50s, thicker clouds will roll into the area Friday night as a strong warm front approaches. There is at least a small chance of a few light showers late Friday night into early Saturday morning. The chance is a bit higher in the far north and northeast part of the area. Lows will reach the lower 40s with south winds around 10 mph. The rest of Saturday should bring partly sunny, breezy, and much warmer conditions. Highs could soar to 75 to 80 degrees. Perhaps you can pull out the shorts and t-storms for the afternoon!

A cold front will sag through the area Saturday evening and night causing a 30% chance of spotty showers and thunderstorms. There is a small chance that some of them could have strong winds, especially over the southern part of the viewing area. Lows should drop to just about 50 degrees.

Sunday is shaping up much cloudier and cooler as low pressure moves in from the west. We have a 70% chance of occasional showers and a few thunderstorms. Highs may range from the mid 50s north to mid 60s south with easterly winds around 10 mph. We may pick up .25 to .75 inches of rain through late Sunday night, with localized amounts over 1 inch possible. There is a continued chance of showers Monday, with the highest odds over the southern half of the area. Otherwise, it looks mostly cloudy and cool with lows around 43 and highs around 58 degrees.

High pressure should build back in from the Northern Plains Tuesday and Wednesday bringing partly cloudy skies. Lows could be in the mid 30s, so be alert for scattered frost gardeners. Highs should rebound to around 60 degrees, just slightly below normal.

A weak weather system may slide through Thursday causing a few spotty showers. While there could be some patches of sunshine next Friday, isolated showers can't be rule out. Highs are projected to remain in the upper 50s late next week.

Pollen Report: Tree pollen Friday morning: High-219

Have a great weekend! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 1:10 p.m.., 30-April 2021

*On this date in weather history:

1852 - A tornado, following the same track as the famous "Tri-state Tornado" of 1925, struck the town of New Harmony IND. Just sixteen persons were killed by the twister, due to the sparse settlement. The "Tri-state Tornado" killed 695 persons. (David Ludlum)

1989 - Thunderstorms produced severe weather in central and eastern Texas. Hail three inches in diameter was reported at Cool, and thunderstorm winds gusted to 80 mph at Hillsboro. For the first time of record Oklahoma City went through the entire month of April without a single thunderstorm. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data) (The Weather Channel)