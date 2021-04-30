3 officers resign in rough arrest of woman with dementia

DENVER (AP) — Three Colorado police officers involved in the rough arrest of a 73-year-old woman with dementia have resigned. Police in Loveland announced their departures Friday. The officers were seen on body camera footage pushing the woman to the ground. They were also seen on surveillance video released this week talking about her arrest, laughing and joking at times. Acknowledging the widespread outrage the arrest has caused, Police Chief Robert Ticer apologized for failing to make the community proud. An attorney for the woman and her family says the department has a culture problem that goes beyond the three officers who resigned and that the chief should resign.