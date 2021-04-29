Wisconsin adds 229 COVID-19 variant cases; North central region adds none

WISCONSIN (WAOW) — Reports of COVID-19 variant cases in Wisconsin are still rising, but not as quickly as the two weeks before.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS), there are now 1,159 COVID-19 variant cases across the state. That's an increase of 229 cases from the week before.

None of the additional variant cases are from within the North central Wisconsin region. The region still has 35 cases, which is 7% of the 205 tests sequenced for variants in the region.

Variant cases still don't make up even a percent of all COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin.