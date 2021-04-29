Vehicle fire briefly shuts down County Road C in Marathon County

TOWN OF GUENTHER, Wis. (WAOW) -- Fire officials say a truck started on fire while driving on County Road C.

The driver stopped near a Town of Guenther building.

When firefighters arrived on scene the nearby grass had also started on fire. They put it out quickly.

There was no damage to nearby buildings or gas tanks, but the truck is a total loss.

"It does increase the sense of urgency if there are propane tanks or whatnot nearby," said Kronenwetter Fire Chief Chad Zerkle. "The other thing is.. the truck had just been purchased, so we didn't know what was in the truck, how much fuel was in the truck, if there were propane tanks in the rear of the truck, so it makes things a little more cautious for us. "

There's no word on the cause of the fire.

No injuries were reported.

The county road reopened around 4:00 pm.