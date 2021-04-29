US pushes ahead with nuclear plans despite watchdog concerns

Associated Press (AP) — The federal agency that oversees U.S. nuclear research and bomb-making has signed off on the first planning and design phase for a multibillion-dollar project to manufacture key components for the nation’s nuclear arsenal. The plan calls for making at least 30 plutonium cores per year at Los Alamos National Laboratory in northern New Mexico. The National Nuclear Security Administration says design and construction could cost upwards of $4 billion initially. Watchdog groups say that’s roughly double the projections made just last year. They also have concerns about the lab’s safety and security record. The lab is scheduled to hold a community meeting Thursday evening.