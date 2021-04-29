Polarizing Trump ally Kobach launches bid for Kansas AG

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Polarizing conservative Kris Kobach has launched a campaign for Kansas attorney general. His kickoff Thursday means he is attempting a political comeback in 2022 after losing nationally watched races for governor and U.S. Senate. Kobach is a former Kansas secretary of state who built his political brand by advocating restrictive immigration policies and tough voter identification laws. He also was the first prominent Kansas elected official to endorse Donald Trump for president in 2016 and was vice chairman of a short-lived Trump commission on voter fraud. But he lost the GOP primary for U.S. Senate in 2020 after losing the 2018 governor’s race.