Gigantic Stratolaunch aircraft makes 2nd test flight

MOJAVE, Calif. (AP) — The gigantic Stratolaunch aircraft has flown for the second time in two years. The six-engine jet with the world’s longest wingspan took off from Mojave Air and Space Port Thursday morning and landed safely about three hours later. Named Roc, the twin-fuselage aircraft has a wingspan of 385 feet. It was developed by Microsoft co-founder Paul G. Allen, who died just months before it flew for the first time in April 2019. Allen intended to use it as a carrier aircraft for space launches. New owners initially plan to use it as a carrier aircraft for launches of reusable hypersonic flight research vehicles.