Rudy Giuliani defiant, a day after FBI raid of home, office

NEW YORK (AP) — Rudy Giuliani sought to discredit the federal investigation into his dealings in Ukraine a day after agents raided his home and office. Speaking Thursday on his daily talk program on WABC Radio, the former New York City mayor called federal prosecutors “bullies.” The federal probe is examining Giuliani’s ties to Ukraine and whether he violated a federal law that governs lobbying on behalf of foreign countries or entities. The U.S. attorney’s office in Manhattan declined comment.