Idaho lawmaker accused of rape resigns after ethics ruling

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho lawmaker accused of rape by a 19-year-old legislative intern has resigned after an ethics committee found he should be formally censured. The investigation into Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger began in March. A young staffer reported he raped her in his apartment after the two had dinner at a Boise restaurant. Von Ehlinger has denied all wrongdoing and maintains he had consensual sexual contact with the young woman. His resignation letter was read to the full House on Thursday afternoon. The Boise Police Department is investigating the rape allegations, and von Ehlinger has not been charged.