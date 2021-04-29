Chinese manufacturing rises in April but growth might slow

BEIJING (AP) — Two surveys show Chinese manufacturing expanded in April but growth appeared to be slowing after a rebound from the coronavirus pandemic. Monthly purchasing managers’ indexes issued by business magazine Caixin and a Chinese industry group both rose compared with March. But a production sub-index in the industry group’s survey declined. Chinese manufacturing and consumer spending have rebounded to above pre-pandemic levels, but the recovery is slowing. Economic growth in the first three months of 2021 slowed to 0.6% over the previous quarter.