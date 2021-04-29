Bulk drop-off in Kronenwetter this weekend

KRONENWETTER, Wis. (WAOW) -- If you need to toss large items in Kronenwetter, now's your chance.



The village is holding a bulk drop-off for items too big for a garbage bin.



It's taking place at Towering Pines Park and is only available for people that live in Kronenwetter.



However, not just anything can be dropped off. Items like televisions, refrigerators, computers, and household garbage will not be accepted.



Some that live in the village say they find an event like this timely.



"Well, today, it's perfect," says Bob Maaser of Kronenwetter. "My father-in-law is moving out of his home in a month, and it gives him a chance to get rid of a lot of the stuff he's collected over the years. So, [it's] very convenient," Maaser said.



Two more drop-offs are being held, those are Friday, April 30 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, May 1 from 8 a.m. to noon.