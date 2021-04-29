Brazil backs away from the virus brink, but remains at risk

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil has stepped back from the edge — at least for now – as burial and hospital services no longer risk collapse. It has ceased to be the virus global epicenter, as its death toll ebbed and was overtaken by India’s surge. That comes as cold comfort to many in a country where some 2,400 people have died every day over the past week, triple the amount in the U.S., and that surpassed the milestone of 400,000 deaths on Thursday. But experts are warning Brazil should continue exercising caution, or risk a renewed spike or a prolonged period of heavy losses.