Area fans react to report of Aaron Rodgers not wanting to return to Packers

(WAOW) -- Area fans are weighing in after reports surface that star Green Bay Packers Quarterback Aaron Rodgers doesn't want to return to the team.

ESPN is reporting Rodgers is disgruntled with the team. The news coming out just hours ahead of the NFL draft.

One area fan says she's worried about what this could mean for the team.

"Well I think it would hurt the team, he's about the best player they have and they really need him," said Wausau resident Margie Bosio.

Other fans say they understand if he leaves.