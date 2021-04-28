UWSP students help kids get physical activity

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- Students in Stevens Point got a chance to get outside, enjoy the weather, and enhance their abilities to become physical education teachers.

UW-Stevens Point students majoring in Physical Education partnered with classes of K-2 students in the area.

The outside classroom is a way for them to get some real-world experience.

"We get to apply our skills that we're learning in the classroom to these children and it's awesome. It's awesome to be able to come and see how they react to the games, seeing what you can improve on as a teacher, but spending time with them is the greatest thing in the world," said Kellie Morgan, Senior at UWSP.

The program is important for the elementary schoolers. With virtual learning they don't get as much physical exercise as they would, if they were at school.