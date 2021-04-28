US will pay $44 million in age-bias case by ex-FAA workers

The federal government will pay nearly $44 million to settle claims made 16 years ago that it discriminated against hundreds of older workers by outsourcing their jobs to the private sector. The Federal Aviation Administration employees lost out on government pensions that they expected to receive. Lawyers for more than 700 former FAA employees say the agency outsourced their work to get rid of a group of workers who would soon be eligible to retire. The workers’ lawyer says he hopes the price tag will convince other employers to be careful not to discriminate against older workers when making decisions like layoffs.