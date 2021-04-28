Skip to Content

Supreme Court affirms block of key PolyMet mine permit

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Supreme Court has handed a victory to environmentalists in the long-running battle over the proposed PolyMet copper-nickel mine in northeastern Minnesota. The justices on Wednesday affirmed a lower court’s decision to reverse the critical “permit to mine” for the $1 billion project, and ordered further proceedings. The court says the state Department of Natural Resources should have set a fixed time period for the permit to mine. The court also ordered the DNR to conduct a trial-like proceeding known as a “contested case hearing” to gather more evidence on whether the planned bentonite clay lining for the mine’s waste basin would keep pollution contained.

Associated Press

