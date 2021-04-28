Special Weather Statement issued April 28 at 12:11AM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

At 1209 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm

near Lake Poygan, or 13 miles north of Berlin, moving east at 40 mph.

Pea size hail, brief heavy rainfall, and winds in excess of 30 mph

will be possible with this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Appleton, Oshkosh, Menasha, Fremont, Lake Poygan, Northern Lake

Winnebago, Central Lake Winnebago, Neenah, Greenville and Omro.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.