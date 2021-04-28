Report: 4 people killed in German hospital, woman detained

BERLIN (AP) — The German news agency dpa says four people have been killed at a hospital in the eastern city of Potsdam. Dpa quotes a police spokesman as saying that a 51-year-old woman has been arrested. The agency says officers were called to the Oberlin Clinic, a specialist center for orthopedic disorders, shortly before 9 p.m. Further details aren’t immediately available. Potsdam is on the southwestern edge of the German capital of Berlin.