Skip to Content

Prince Charles charity joins UK aid efforts to India

New
5:42 am National news from the Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — Prince Charles says he is “deeply saddened” by the surge in coronavirus deaths in India. He urged people to back a charity appeal to buy oxygen equipment to help the country. In a message to the people of India, the heir to the throne said that “as India has helped others, so now must we help India.” Britain has a huge Indian diaspora community of about 1.4 million people, and many have sought to support their home country during this crisis. A separate online fundraiser on the GoFundMe website has collected more than 380,000 pounds within days and ordered hundreds of units of oxygen concentrators.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content