Skip to Content

Police ID suspect in LA shooting rampage, motive unknown

New
7:15 pm National news from the Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles police have identified the suspect who was fatally shot by officers a day earlier after shooting several people in the city’s downtown, killing two of them. Forty-nine-year-old Carlos Lopez died Tuesday after a gun battle with police following a car chase that ended on a freeway overpass in Orange County. A handgun was recovered at the scene. Officials on Wednesday didn’t identify the gunman’s motive for the rampage. Police are investigating if Lopez is connected to any other crimes.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content