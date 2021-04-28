Marquette loses Carton to pros, adds Oklahoma transfer Kuath

MILWAUKEE (AP) — D.J. Carton is leaving Marquette to pursue a professional career. The 6-foot-2 guard said in a university release that he was entering his name in the upcoming NBA draft and planned to hire an agent. Marquette announced Carton’s departure the same day that school officials noted that the Golden Eagles had added Oklahoma forward Kur Kuath. The addition of Kuath (pronounced Kweth) and loss of Carton continue the offseason overhaul of Marquette’s roster.