GARDEN GOODIES: Coffee cookies

For the kick-off to Justin Loew's 2021 Garden Goodies, the Wake Up Wisconsin crew enjoyed coffee cookies made with some beans from Justin's coffee tree.

The cookie recipe is modified from the typical moist chocolate chip cookie recipe. Instead of chocolate chips, the cookies contain finely ground fresh roasted coffee beans.

Justin tried an experimental topping that is supposed to mimic graupel. It is coarsely ground coffee beans rolled in a small amount of melted coconut oil and powdered sugar. The graupel turned out okay but could use some improvement.

Recipe:

Makes approximately 4 dozen. If you are baking for a bake sale, this would be a good amount, otherwise scale down appropriately.

In addition, depending upon your fondness for coffee, you could increase or decrease the amount of finely ground coffee. 1/2 cup in this recipe is a first try. In addition, the addition of a 1/2 cup of finely ground coffee seemed to make the cookies slightly drier, so you might need to add a little more butter (or perhaps coconut oil or heavy whipping cream) if you want the cookies to be a little more moist.

Ingredients:

4 1/2 cups flour

2 cups granulated sugar

4 eggs

2 cups butter

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1 pack of powdered instant vanilla pudding mix (typical 5.1 ounce pack, such as that from Jello brand)

1/2 cup very finely ground coffee

2 teaspoons baking powder