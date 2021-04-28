Connecticut ends its state religious vaccine exemption

Gov. Ned Lamont has signed a bill into law that ends Connecticut’s long-standing religious exemption from childhood immunization requirements for schools and day care facilities. The Democratic governor announced in a tweet that he had signed the legislation Wednesday. The action came hours after the Democratic-controlled Senate passed the bill late Tuesday night and thousands of opponents rallied outside the state Capitol, arguing the legislation infringes on their religious liberties and parental rights. Opponents hope to overturn the law in court. Proponents say the new law is needed given a slow and steady increase in requests to be shielded from required vaccinations.