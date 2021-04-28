Biden to the nation: ‘America is rising anew”

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is using his first joint address to Congress to declare the nation is “turning peril into possibility, crisis into opportunity.”

He’s urging a $1.8 trillion investment in children, families and education that would fundamentally transform roles the government plays in American life.

Biden is marking his first 100 days in office as the nation emerges from a confluence of crises, making his case Wednesday night before a pared-down gathering of mask-wearing legislators because of coronavirus restrictions.

He’s telling Congress and millions watching at home: “I can report to the nation: America is on the move again. … Turning peril into possibility. Crisis into opportunity. Setback into strength.”

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi are making history as the first two women to share the stage in Congress during a presidential address.

President Joe Biden is delivering his first prime-time speech before a joint session of Congress.

He greeted the two women standing behind him with a “Madam Speaker” and “Madam Vice President.” He then declared, “No president has ever said those words — and it’s about time.”

Pelosi is there as leader of the House. Harris, the first woman and first person of color elected vice president, joins in her role as president of the Senate.