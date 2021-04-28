Biden speech takeaways: Government is good, and so are jobs

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is using his first address before a joint session of Congress to make the case that his administration has made progress during the first 100 days he’s been in office, confronting the public health and economic maelstrom caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Biden is also using the prime-time address to make his pitch directly to Americans for his expansive — and expensive — vision to rebuild the nation’s roads, bridges, water pipes and other infrastructure, bolster public education and extend other benefits for a wide swath of Americans. Here are some key takeaways from the president’s address.